Aadhaar-linked system to track truck drivers’ working hours

An Aadhaar-based working hour system for truck drivers is in the pipeline to ensure that heavy commercial vehicle drivers don’t drive beyond mandated work hours.

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) is discussing a series of measures for road safety as 172,000 lakh people were killed in road accidents in 2023 and 33,000 deaths were due to trucks.

The ministry is soon coming put with a draft notification for mandatory installation of electronic control stability system, emergency braking system and driver drowsiness alert on heavy commercial vehicles, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

These proposals followed a detailed consultation with states’ transport ministers in a move to reduce the fatalities in road accidents.

“We are exploring Aadhaar-based systems like Aadhaar swapping with breaking and driving systems. And it turns off after 8 hours and the engine doesn’t run. In the US, Europe and other countries, drivers don’t work beyond 8 hours but it is not followed in India,” Gadkari told reporters after meeting with state transport ministers.

He further said that labour laws are being studied to certify working hours for driver. The ministry is looking to link vehicle location-tracking devices (VLTD) and Aadhaar to get data on average working hours of truck drivers.

The ministry has already held consultations with the auto original equipment makers (OEMs) and technology providers on the initial three safety system—electronic control stability system, emergency braking system, and driver drowsiness alert—and is expected to be implemented on all new vehicles starting 2025, said Road Transport Secretary V. Umashankar.

On the cost analysis of installing this system, the minister said it is being looked at, but it should taper down, once it becomes mandatory for all heavy commercial vehicles.