Aadhaar free update: Date for free updation extended yet again; check new date, details

Aadhaar free update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has yet again extended the date for free updates of Aadhaar details. On Saturday, the UIDAI said the the last day to update Aadhaar details for free of cost has been extended to June 14, 2025. Earlier, the last date was December 14, 2024.

Starting from June 14, 2025, there will be a charge for offline updates at Aadhaar centers. Please be aware that this complimentary service is exclusively offered on the myAadhaar portal.

The UIDAI stated: “UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar.”



The Aadhaar number is one-of-a-kind and cannot be duplicated for any resident as it is tied to their unique biometric information. This system helps identify and prevent counterfeit or nonexistent identities, reducing leaks in government programs. By removing duplicate and fake Aadhaar numbers, governments can allocate more resources to deserving residents, thus expanding benefits to a wider population.

How to update Aadhaar Online for Free

1. Go to UIDAI’s official website.

2. Go to ‘My Aadhaar’ and select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’.

3. Go to the ‘Update Aadhaar Details (Online)’ page and click on ‘Document Update’.

4. Provide your Aadhaar number and Captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.

5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

6. Choose the details you want to update (e.g., name, address, date of birth).

7. Enter the updated information and upload the necessary documents.

8. Once your request goes, you’ll receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your update.