Aadhaar: How to update your Aadhaar details using Bhuvan Aadhaar portal; check steps

The deadline for updating your Aadhaar card for free through the myAadhar portal is on today, December 14, 2024 (Saturday). After this date, a fee will be charged for updating your Aadhaar card information at an Aadhaar center.

UIDAI recommends updating your Aadhaar card details every 10 years. The Bhuvan Aadhaar portal can help you locate the nearest operational Aadhaar center to update your demographic information or submit your documents.

The Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal, developed through a partnership between UIDAI and NRSC of ISRO, serves as a unified platform for locating Aadhaar enrolment and update centers across India. Through its user-friendly interface, the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal offers a range of functionalities to assist users in finding Aadhaar centers with ease.

Updating Aadhaar details

With the MyAadhaar app, individuals are currently only able to update their address.

To update other demographic information such as name, date of birth, mobile number, or biometrics, a visit to the nearest AadC enrollment center is required. You can locate the nearest center through the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal.

Bhuvan-Aadhaar centre

One can visit the official website of the Bhuvan-Aadhaar Centre to explore three convenient ways to locate your nearest operational Aadhaar center. One can search for Aadhaar centers within a specified distance (e.g. one or two kilometers) from their location. By entering their PIN code to find the nearest operational center, or select your state, district, sub-district, and center type to narrow down your search.

How to locate a Bhuvan Aadhar centre

To access the Bhuvan Aadhar portal, visit https://bhuvan. nrsc. gov. in/aadhaar/.

Navigate to the "Centres Nearby" tab on the homepage.

Fill in your current location in the "Location" field, which can be your address, pin code, or latitude and longitude.

Specify the radius in kilometers in the "Radius" field to narrow down your search for enrolment centres.

Click on the "Search" button to generate a list of enrolment centres near your specified location.

The results will include details such as:

Enrolment centre name

Enrolment centre address

Enrolment centre type

Enrolment centre contact information.

Other Aadhaar enrolment centres

One should be aware that not all Aadhaar Card centres provide the option to enroll for a new Aadhaar card and update information in one visit. Some centres offer both services, allowing individuals over the age of 18 to enroll for a new card and update their information, including biometrics. Other centres may only offer enrollment for individuals under 18 years old but provide the option to update all information, including biometrics. Alternatively, some centres may only allow updates to demographic information (excluding name, age, and date of birth).

There are also centres that specialize in child enrollment and mobile number updates, or solely focus on child enrollment. Depending on your specific needs, you can locate the nearest functional centre through the Bhuvan portal for enrollment or information updating purposes.