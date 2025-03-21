scorecardresearch
AAP appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi's new Convenor; Manish Sisodia named Punjab in-charge

AAP appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi's new Convenor; Manish Sisodia named Punjab in-charge

This announcement was made during a crucial meeting held by the party's leadership

Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the new convenor for the party's Delhi unit

In a significant reshuffle within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the new convenor for the party's Delhi unit. This announcement was made during a crucial meeting held by the party's leadership.

Additionally, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been designated as the in-charge for Punjab, marking another strategic position aimed at strengthening AAP's presence in the state.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

Published on: Mar 21, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
