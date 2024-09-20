AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to address 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally at Jantar Mantar on Sept 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a significant showdown in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, strongly emphasising strengthening its booth-level organisation.

Owing to this, Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will speak at a public rally called 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 22. He was recently released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case related to an excise policy.

During a key meeting held on Thursday, AAP's National General Secretary for Organization, Sandeep Pathak, along with State Convenor Gopal Rai, rallied divisional in-charges, pledging to secure victory at every polling booth. Pathak characterised the upcoming election as distinctive in Indian political history, suggesting that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi may engage in door-to-door campaigning.

"This election is going to be so fierce that no party in India has contested elections at this level before," Pathak stated, referencing the intensity of the upcoming political battle. He recalled how, in the last assembly elections, BJP leader Amit Shah was compelled to distribute pamphlets on the streets of Delhi due to the pressure from AAP workers. Pathak confidently predicted that Modi would similarly take to the streets this time around.

On the other hand, Gopal Rai urged party officials to approach the elections with the determination of military commanders, emphasising the need to ensure Arvind Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister. He highlighted the achievements of Kejriwal's administration, which has garnered significant support from Delhi voters.

Rai noted, "When the government was formed for the first time in Delhi, the BJP dismissed it as an accidental government. However, Kejriwal's administration was re-elected with a substantial majority." He further pointed out AAP's growth, mentioning its establishment in Punjab and gaining representation in Goa and Gujarat, making it the third-largest national party in the country.

Rai criticised the BJP's attempts to undermine AAP's governance, alleging that the party viewed Delhi as a testing ground for its strategies. He accused the BJP of using the Lieutenant Governor and other tactics to disrupt AAP's initiatives, but asserted that the party's work in Delhi continued unabated.