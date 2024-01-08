AAP offers Congress 3 seats in Delhi, wants 1 in Gujarat: Sources

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has offered three Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Delhi for the 2024 general elections, sources told India Today on Monday. AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA alliance, which has been formed by the opposition leaders to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024.

In 2019, the BJP won all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi with nearly 57 percent vote share, while Congress secured 22 per cent votes and AAP 18 per cent votes.

The AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2023, held a closed-door meeting with Congress to discuss the seat-sharing formula in several states. While offering three seats to Congress, the AAP has sought 1 Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, 3 in Haryana, and 1 in Goa, sources said.

Also read: 'Your leaders have left': Congress rejects Uddhav Sena's demand for 23 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The AAP, which also rules Punjab, has expressed a willingness to allocate 6 seats to the Congress in the border state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had bagged eight of 13 seats with 40.12 per cent vote share. The AAP had won 1 seat with 7 per cent vote share. However, the Congress lost the assembly polls in 2022 when the AAP swept the state by bagging 92 of 117 seats.

The AAP has in recent years gained ground in Gujarat and it won 5 assembly seats in the 2022 assembly elections. In 2019, the BJP had bagged all 26 Lok Sabha seats. Arvind Kejriwal's party is also hoping to do better in Goa and Haryana as its vote share has increased in the recent assembly polls.

In Goa, the AAP has two MLAs with nearly 7 per cent vote share while Congress has 11 seats with 23.5 per cent votes.

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a long discussion with AICC where he said the party should focus on seriously fighting 255 seats across the country. In West Bengal, the Congress is eyeing 6-10 of the 42 seats, but Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress wants to offer only two.

In Uttar Pradesh, the grand old party wants to contest 20 of the 80 seats, but Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party believes the Congress doesn't deserve more than five seats. In 2019, the Congress won just one Lok Sabha seat of Raebareli, the family bastion of Gandhi.

(With inputs from Mausami Singh and Kaushik Deka)