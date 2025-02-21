'AAP ruled for 13 years... questioning us on our day one': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Atishi's 'broken promises' remark

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday responded sharply to former CM Atishi’s allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already begun breaking its election promises.

“The Congress ruled for 15 years, and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?” Gupta said, ANI quoted.

“We had a cabinet meeting on day one, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of ₹10 lakh to the people of Delhi on the first day.”

Gupta also dismissed the criticism, asserting that the BJP-led government would ensure Delhi gets its due under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “They don’t have any right to question us… They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave. They are worried that when the CAG report is tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held her first cabinet meeting following her inauguration. During this meeting, she announced that her government will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which includes an additional Rs 5 lakh (500,000 rupees) benefit. She also stated that her government will present 14 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) during the first Assembly session.

During a press conference, she announced that the Delhi government will implement a key scheme from the central government. This scheme was a campaign promise made by the BJP, which had previously criticized the AAP government for not putting it into action. Additionally, she mentioned that the reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which the AAP government had not presented, will now be introduced.

Atishi's statement

Atishi, in a video statement, accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its promise of giving Rs 2,500 to women in its first cabinet meeting. “All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed. The first day itself, BJP started breaking their promises… They have made up their mind to cheat the people of Delhi,” she alleged.

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister on Thursday. She will handle key portfolios, including Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, and Vigilance, among others.