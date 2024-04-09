AAP's big charge against BJP: 'Trying to bring Delhi under President's rule after Kejriwal's arrest'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Monday made a big accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the floor of the Delhi Assembly. The MLAs claimed that the BJP was trying to bring the national capital under President's rule after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is currently in judicial custody till April 15.

During a discussion on "attempts to unconstitutionally impose President's Rule in Delhi", the party's MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal claimed that the saffron party was attempting to force Kejriwal to resign following his arrest.

"An emergency-like situation has been created in Delhi where the L-G is saying he will not allow Kejriwal to run the government from jail," news agency PTI quoted Lal as saying.

He also said that rumours of President's rule in Delhi are being spread to intimidate the AAP. They also claimed that Delhi CM was not prevented to run the government from jail by any law.

Not only this, AAP MLA for Bijwasan BS Joon also claimed that some people are creating panic and fear by spreading misinformation that Delhi Assembly will be dissolved.

He further said there was no constitutional crisis in Delhi. The MLA noted Delhi High Court has rejected PILs seeking Kejriwal's ouster from the office of Chief Minister.

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the party's MLA from Model Town, said Arvind Kejriwal was incarcerated in a "fake" case but the AAP would not succumb to BJP's pressure. He added that Kejriwal will continue as Delhi chief minister.

Moreover, senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Sandeep Pathak has launched a Jail ka Jawab Vote se campaign to garner public support for Kejriwal. Under this campaign, the party's leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Today Kejriwal is in jail. He has fulfilled his responsibility honestly. Now this responsibility is on us and on the 2 crore people of Delhi and on every family. The world is watching Kejriwal, who has done so much for every family in Delhi and put everything at stake. Keep your sorrow and pain in your heart and the day elections will be held, the answer to jail will be given through votes".