‘Not a time for celebration, but struggle’: AAP's Sanjay Singh walks out of jail after 6 months

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail after nearly six months on Wednesday evening. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case.

Singh was arrested on the charges that Rs 2 crore of illegal cash changed hands at his Delhi residence in his presence. In its application seeking Singh’s custody, the ED had labelled Singh a “key conspirator”.

Following his release, Singh addressed the party workers gathered to greet him. He said this was “not a time for celebration, but struggle.” "This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle," said Singh after walking out of Tihar Jail.

VIDEO | "This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to… pic.twitter.com/ShFj9tjWMV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2024

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed Singh to submit passport, inform it about the itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.

Sanjay Singh's bail came as a relief to AAP as senior AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are still in custody. Kejriwal was detained by ED on March 21 and will be held until April 15.