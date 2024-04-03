scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
‘Not a time for celebration, but struggle’: AAP's Sanjay Singh walks out of jail after 6 months

Feedback

‘Not a time for celebration, but struggle’: AAP's Sanjay Singh walks out of jail after 6 months

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sanjay Singh comes out of the Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail. Sanjay Singh comes out of the Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail after nearly six months on Wednesday evening. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case.

Singh was arrested on the charges that Rs 2 crore of illegal cash changed hands at his Delhi residence in his presence. In its application seeking Singh’s custody, the ED had labelled Singh a “key conspirator”.

Following his release, Singh addressed the party workers gathered to greet him. He said this was “not a time for celebration, but struggle.” "This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle," said Singh after walking out of  Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed Singh to submit passport, inform it about the itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.

Sanjay Singh's bail came as a relief to AAP as senior AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are still in custody. Kejriwal was detained by ED on March 21 and will be held until April 15. 

 

Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement