Abnormally high temperatures expected in March: Andhra official predicts tough summer

Temperatures are expected to be more than normal in the month of March this year and further intensify in April and June, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said on Saturday. His prediction comes just days after the IMD said India was set to experience one of the warmest March months on record.

"March is expected to be torrid while April and May would further intensify. The Indian Meteorological Department's bulletin released on Friday noted that scorching summer winds are expected to be intense this year," APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh said in an official statement.

Kurmanadh highlighted that February had already felt like summer, citing Bandiatmakuru village in Nandyal, where temperatures soared to 38.6°C on February 24. He added that northern Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience particularly intense heat in March, while most areas in Sri Satyasai, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts are expected to record above-normal temperatures until May.

To mitigate risks, the State Emergency Operations Centre will issue alerts on heat severity and scorching summer winds, providing forecasts two days in advance. Kurmanadh also warned that, in addition to rising temperatures, sudden heavy rains and thunderstorms caused by cumulonimbus cloud formations could occur in some areas.

Earlier this week, meteorological officials warn that temperatures could exceed 40°C in many states by the end of the month, posing a serious threat to wheat, chickpea, and rapeseed crops. Wheat-growing regions in central and northern India could see temperatures rise up to 6°C above normal, raising concerns about heat stress and potential crop losses.

"March is going to be unusually hot this year. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal for most of the month," said a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), speaking on condition of anonymity.



