'Act cautiously on Tibet': China urges India after Rijiju's remarks on Dalai Lama's incarnation

China on Friday criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks supporting the Dalai Lama's authority to decide on his reincarnation, warning India to act with caution on Tibet-related matters to avoid damaging bilateral ties.

Responding to Rijiju's comment that the decision on the Dalai Lama's incarnation "would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhists himself and no one else," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues."

"India should exercise caution in its words and actions, stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Xizang-related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of the China-India relationship," Mao said during a press briefing in Beijing.

Rijiju's remarks came a day after the Tibetan spiritual leader reiterated that the institution of the Dalai Lama "will continue," and said that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust — established by his office in 2015 — would have the authority to decide on his future incarnation. It was the first public reaction from a senior Indian minister after China rejected the 89-year-old Nobel laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must be approved by Beijing.

Mao defended China's position, stating: "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama has to comply with rigorous religious rituals and historical conventions in line with domestic search, lots drawn from a golden urn, and the central government's approval. The present 14th Dalai Lama went through this procedure and was approved by the then-central government."

She added: "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must uphold those principles and follow religious rituals, historical conventions, Chinese law and regulations."

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, is in Dharamshala along with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to attend the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations on July 6. He clarified that the event "is a religious function and has nothing to do with politics."

The Chinese government's remarks come at a time when both countries are seeking to stabilise relations after a prolonged freeze following the 2020 border standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Diplomatic engagement resumed after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, last year. This was followed by a series of high-level meetings and confidence-building steps, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims.

(With inputs from PTI)



