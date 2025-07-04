'China gave live updates to Pakistan': Top Army official's explosive revelation on Beijing's involvement during Op Sindoor

Lt Gen Rahul Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), on Friday said that when DGMO-level talks were on between India and Pakistan, Pakistan mentioned that it had information about India's important locations that were primed for target.

He further said that Pakistan requested India to take it down by a notch or two.

"When DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan was mentioning that we know that your (India's) such-and-such important vector are primed and it is ready for action. I would request you to perhaps pull it back," Lt Gen Rahul Singh said at the FICCI New Age Military Technologies event.

He claimed that Pakistan was getting live inputs from China. "Pakistan had live updates of our important vectors from China, so that is one place we really need to move fast and take appropriate action."

The May 10 call between the two DGMOs

Hours after the conversation between the two DGMOs, the understanding between India and Pakistan to cease military hostilities -- on land, in the air and sea -- was announced on May 10 evening. In this call, it was decided that India and Pakistan "must not fire a single shot" or initiate any aggressive action against each other and consider reducing troops in forward areas.

Under Operation Sindoor, India bombed 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killed at least 100 terrorists. The Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations.

Did India fight more than one enemy during Operation Sindoor?

Going further, Lt Gen Singh explained that India had to deal with one border and three adversaries. He said that while Pakistan was on the front foot, China was providing all the possible support at the backend.

He added that around 81% of Pakistan's military hardware is supplied by China. Taking shots at China, Lt Gen Singh called it the "good old victim killed by a borrowed knife".

"China, of course, the good old victim killed by a borrowed knife -- 36 stratagems that China talks about. Killed by a borrowed knife. You would rather use the neighbour to cause pain than get involved in the mudslinging match on the northern border, that's what they say."

He outlined the advantage that China has over India in terms of weapon testing, adding that Turkey also provided significant support to Pakistan. "China is able to test its weapons against other weapons, so it's like a live lab available to them. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did."