Adani Defence delivers another Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to Navy; check details

Adani Defence and Aerospace has recently delivered a second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, enhancing the country's maritime monitoring capabilities and strengthening efforts to combat piracy risks.

The second Drishti-10, a variant of Israel's Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, was integrated into naval operations at Porbandar in Gujarat following the successful deployment of the first drone earlier this year.

Manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace at its Hyderabad facility, the Drishti 10 Starliner drone is a sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform, boasting a 36-hour endurance and a payload capacity of 450 kg, making it an invaluable asset for naval operations.

The Drishti 10 is the sole military platform approved to operate in all weather conditions, holding Nato's STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness of its UAV system. This certification allows the platform to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

According to sources, the Drishti 10 offers over the horizon, persistent multi-payload capabilities, fully autonomous functions, and Satcom-based operations. It serves as a force multiplier for the Indian Navy, enabling efficient monitoring of vast maritime territories and enhancing situational awareness.

This marks the historic integration of advanced payload suites onto a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) platform for the first time, providing the Indian Navy with unique capabilities for maritime surveillance. Adani Defence also delivered the Drishti-10 Starliner to the Indian Army. The Indian Navy received the first Drishti-10 Starliner in January, followed by the second delivery to the Army in June.

The first of the two drones ordered by the Indian Army will be deployed at its Bhatinda base in Punjab to monitor the entire western border with Pakistan.

The successful flight operations of Drishti 10 in Porbandar and Bhatinda, conducted by the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, mark a significant advancement in India's indigenous unmanned defence capabilities.

Drishti 10, the sole indigenous UAV in India capable of operating above 32,000 feet with a large payload capacity and extended endurance, has demonstrated its resilience in challenging conditions, including the harsh terrains and climates of the Himalayas. This performance highlights India's innovative capacity and strength under pressure, showcasing our commitment to safeguard and advance our strategic interests.

Furthermore, the Drishti 10 Starliner represents more than just a singular accomplishment – it signifies a broader vision for the future of India's defense sector. Within a compressed timeframe of under three years, Adani Defence has achieved what typically requires five to six years in the industry, successfully delivering MALE UAV capabilities to both the Indian Army and Navy.

During a recent visit to the Porbandar base, Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, VSM, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), oversaw ongoing operations and interacted with the Adani Defence team, headed by AVM KVR Raju, VM (Retd.), Technical Head of UAVs & Missiles.

The integration of this technology marks a pivotal moment in India's quest for self-sufficiency in defense innovation, showcasing the seamless partnership between Adani Defence and the Indian Navy. This collaboration underscores a joint dedication to protecting maritime interests and reflects a momentous stride towards national security.

