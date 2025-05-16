Adani ends partnership with Turkish firm Çelebi at Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports

Adani Airport Holdings has ended its partnership with Turkish company Çelebi for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports. Çelebi has been directed to immediately hand over all the ground handling facilities to the company to ensure smooth operations.

This decision was made following a national security directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which led to the revocation of Çelebi's security clearance.

"Following the government of India’s decision to revoke Celebi’s security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA)," an Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson said.

The company said that it will continue to provide seamless services to all airlines without disruptions through the new ground handling agencies selected by it. ”All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA and SVPIA will be transferred to the new ground handling agencies on their existing terms and conditions of employment,” the company said.

Previously, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) terminated its ties with Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management. Çelebi's services included passenger check-ins, ramp operations, and cargo handling, giving it comprehensive control over sensitive airport zones.

The company assures stakeholders that efforts are underway to uphold service quality during this transition.

"DIAL assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that every effort is being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency throughout the transition," the company said in a statement.

To manage cargo operations, DIAL is onboarding pre-approved handlers, ensuring continuity. DIAL has begun collaborating with existing partners such as AISATS and Bird Group to maintain operational stability and prevent service disruptions.

All Çelebi staff at IGIA will transition to new employers without changes to their employment terms. This strategic move aims to stabilise operations amid the abrupt exit.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airports to coordinate interim arrangements to minimise disruptions. Reacting to the development, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised that national interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.

The Ministry is facilitating arrangements to ensure seamless handling of passengers and cargo during this transition. "Arrangements are being made at all the affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers and cargo," Naidu added.

Efforts are also being made to retain employees who worked with Çelebi, ensuring they continue to contribute to airport operations. Moreover, tenders will be floated soon to appoint new ground service providers at the impacted airports.