'Adani has monopoly in ports, defence, PM Modi has monopoly in political finance': Rahul Gandhi during Cong's manifesto launch

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for misusing probe agencies like CBI and ED and said PM Narendra Modi is trying to create a monopoly in political finance by using ED, CBI and Income Tax just like Gautam Adani and the Adani Group has done in the sectors like port, infrastructure and defence.

Speaking at the launch of Congress poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said if elected the new Congress government would bring about a total change in the current scenario of corruption and injustice.

“First of all, we will need to understand what’s happening in the political structure today in India; what’s the foundation of the strategy made by RSS, BJP and PM Modi. The way, there is a monopoly of Adani on defence, ports, and infrastructure, similarly, PM Modi has formed a monopoly of political finance with the help of ED, CBI, and Income Tax department,” Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

He added: "This election is about those who are trying to destroy the Constitution and the democracy in the country versus those who are trying to protect the Constitution and democracy. We do believe that it is very important, once this fight is won, that we look after the interest of the vast majority of the people; that India is not run for two or three large businesses, that it is run for the vast majority of the people; that we are not a nation of monopolies but a nation where there is fair competition among businesses. This election is a fundamentally different election.”

Last year, the Congress highlighted reports on the Adani Group's growing share in port operations and allegef that this is not only a "textbook case of crony capitalism" but a potential threat to national security.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in the party's "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series of 100 questions, it had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi three pointed questions on how Adani had become India's largest ports operator "without engaging in any competitive bidding and with the help of government raids on owners of private ports - who miraculously decided to sell their assets thereafter to Adani".

Ramesh, citing media reports, said from just one big port, Mundra, in 2001, the Adani Group today has grown to be the largest private operator with as many as 14 ports and terminals handling a quarter of all cargo passing through the country's ports.

The Congress on Friday in its poll manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', that focussed on guarantees made by the party to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The five pillars of justice that the party focussed on are 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay'.



promised to replace the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime introduced by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government with GST 2.0, with rates that will not burden the poor.

"Congress will replace the GST laws enacted by the BJP/NDA government with GST 2.0. The new GST regime will be based on the universally accepted principle that GST shall be a single, moderate rate (with a few exceptions) that will not burden the poor," Congress said in its manifesto.

Besides this, it also promised a host of changes to the current administration. Some of them are:

1. Pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

2. Implement 10% quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS (economically weaker sections) for all castes & communities without discrimination.

3. Conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

4. Launch Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.

5. Give legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

6. Legal recognition for LBTQA+ community.

7. Abolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength.

8. Work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas where both armies patrolled in the past are again accessible to our soldiers.

9. Mend relations with the Maldives and work with Myanmar to protect the political and human rights of the people of the nation.

10. Adopt Rajasthan model of cashless insurance up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.