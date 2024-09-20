After beef fats found in laddoos, Tirupati forms panel to check quality of ghee supplied to temple

A lab report confirmed that the laddoos served as prasad to devotees at the revered Tirupati temple, contained animal fats and fish oil. In response, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has swiftly established a four-member committee to oversee the procurement of ghee at the shrine.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao announced the formation of the committee, which comprises dairy experts Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Swarnalatha, and Dr Mahadevan. The committee is tasked with ensuring the quality of ghee used in temple offerings and is expected to submit its findings within a week.

Related Articles

During a media conference held at Goluklam Rest House, Rao emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards for ghee suppliers. He warned that contractors supplying adulterated or low-quality ghee would face stringent penalties, including potential blacklisting.

Rao disclosed that one supplier had already been issued a notice following findings from a NABL lab report, while another company was also identified for delivering subpar products.

Despite these measures, Rao acknowledged the limitations in the current system, noting a lack of equipment for testing adulteration in raw materials and ghee. "There is a pressing need for such facilities," he said.

The lab report, released by NDDB CALF—a private laboratory specialised in testing milk and related products—indicated that the ghee samples used to make the iconic Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fats, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard. Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, the spokesperson for the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), publicised this report.

The controversy has ignited a political firestorm, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu blaming the previous YSR Congress (YSRCP) government for the use of animal fat and inferior ingredients in the revered laddoo.

In turn, the YSRCP has dismissed Naidu's accusations as "malicious," alleging that the TDP leader is resorting to desperate tactics for political advantage.