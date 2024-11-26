After Ajit Pawar's NCP, RSS backs Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post; Eknath Shinde says...

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has backed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a comeback as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The RSS functionaries believe that it was Fadnavis' face due to which people supported the BJP.

"Fadnavis has been the leader of all the MLAs. It was his face that got the BJP people's support. This will also consolidate the BJP-RSS synergy in Maharashtra," the functionary was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

The development came a day after Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar shared his support for Fadnavis at a meeting with newly-elected NCP legislators at his residence on Sunday.

After emerging as the single-largest party in the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP wants a chief minister from its party. The BJP, which achieved a strike rate of around 89 per cent, said that Fadnavis' governance credentials and experience could prove useful in providing stability to the coalition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP contested the election together and continue to be together today.

Shinde also appealed people to not come to Mumbai in congregations to support him in such a manner. A maha aarti was performed in the Ganpati temple in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency to reinstate Shinde as the Chief Minister.

Shinde further requested Shiv Sena leaders and workers to not assemble at the Varsha Niwas or anywhere else amid the Mahayuti's struggle to choose a Chief Minister.

"Once again, it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else. The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra," the CM said.

Eknath Shinde on Saturday staked his claim to the CM post, citing his 'brainchild' Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme and the leadership he provided enabling Mahayuti's turnaround after the Lok Sabha setback.

The final call for the choice of Maharashtra CM, however, will be taken by the top BJP leadership. In the Maharashtra elections 2024, the Mahayuti alliance won 232 of the 288 assembly seats, with the BJP alone winning 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena won 57 seats whereas the NCP bagged 41 seats.