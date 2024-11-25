Devendra Fadnavis set to return as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Ajit Pawar likely to be his deputies: Report

Devendra Fadnavis is expected to return as Maharashtra Chief Minister, with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar likely to assume roles as Deputy Chief Ministers, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The BJP's top leadership has reportedly approved Fadnavis' candidature, which has also received backing from alliance partners, Shiv Sena led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

"Fadnavis's name has been approved for CM by the BJP leadership,” a BJP insider told IE. Another source within the Mahayuti alliance stated, “Apart from Fadnavis as CM, both the Shiv Sena and NCP will have one deputy CM each."

However, a Shiv Sena leader said, “There has been no consultation with us on making Fadnavis the CM, and our party has not agreed on any name for CM yet.”

Shinde, who had been negotiating to retain his position as Chief Minister, is likely to settle for the Deputy CM role, along with Pawar. Shiv Sena could receive 12 ministerial berths, along with key portfolios, while the NCP might secure around 10, according to the report. The BJP is expected to keep 21 of the 43 ministerial berths for itself.

The BJP is reportedly keen on retaining Home and Finance, although negotiations with alliance partners are ongoing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar in Delhi to finalise the power-sharing arrangement and Cabinet composition. An announcement is anticipated following the meeting.

This will mark Fadnavis's second term as Maharashtra CM. He previously held the position from 2014 to 2019, leading a BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. In 2019, he briefly formed a government with Ajit Pawar, but it collapsed within 80 hours after Pawar reconciled with his uncle and NCP chief, Sharad Pawar.



