After attack during 'Jan Sunwai', Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to be guarded by CRPF unit that guards Amit Shah, Gandhi family: Report

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s security has been strengthened with CRPF protection after she was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday. The incident has once again raised concerns about safety and law and order in the national capital.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, Gupta already has Z-plus security cover provided by Delhi Police. Officials said this arrangement may soon be reinforced with additional personnel and measures. The CRPF’s new layer of protection falls under the Z category, which adds to — but does not replace — her existing Z-plus cover, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

As outlined in the MHA’s Yellow Book, which sets out VIP security protocols, Gupta’s protection will now also be managed by the CRPF’s VIP Security Group (VSG), the same unit that guards Union Home Minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family. According to sources cited by PTI, the decision followed a threat assessment report prepared by central intelligence agencies.

Her security detail now includes 35–45 police personnel under the Z-plus cover, along with 20–25 CRPF commandos who have joined the team. New measures include tighter access at her official residence and camp office on Raj Niwas Marg, installation of more security equipment, and deployment of male and female personal security officers (PSOs) to accompany her in public.

Another major change is that people will no longer be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during Jan Sunwai sessions. Complaints will be screened before being placed before her, and a designated perimeter will be created to keep visitors at a distance. “This is to prevent such incidents from happening again and to ensure safety during public interactions,” a police official told PTI.

The new measures come after Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunwai at her residence on Wednesday. The accused, identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, was caught on the spot and handed over to police.

Officials said Sakariya first handed over some papers to Gupta, then began shouting before suddenly attacking her. The attacker had come with a plea related to a jailed relative. His family later told Rajkot police that he was mentally unstable and had been disturbed by a recent court order on stray dogs.

“He has even beaten me. He has mental issues but never takes medicine. He loves animals, and after the dog news, he had been disturbed,” his mother said.