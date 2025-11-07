After Delhi airport software glitch, Mumbai airport ops affected. Read passenger advisory here

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has issued a passenger advisory after flight operations were impacted by a technical issue affecting the automatic message switching system (AMSS) at Delhi. The AMSS system supports air traffic control and flight planning. Authorities concerned are working actively to resolve the issue, the airport said in its advisory to passengers.

Advertisement

Read full passenger advisory here

Meanwhile, flight delays have been reported at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing widespread disruption on Friday after a technical problem with the air traffic control (ATC) system affected more than 300 flights. Airlines warned passengers about possible changes as teams worked to restore normal operations.

A senior airport source explained that the issue lies with the AMSS that supplies information for the Auto Track System. The source added, "Controllers are preparing flight plans manually, which is taking significant time.”

Flight tracking data showed departures were delayed an average of 45–50 minutes by 9 am, with congestion impacting not just Delhi but also airports in Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Amritsar.

Advertisement

Delhi International Airport Ltd confirmed ATC technical problems were being jointly addressed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Officials noted that the disruption began on Thursday evening and might prompt further cancellations due to limited parking space for aircraft. A senior AAI official added, “ATC operations are stable but slower than usual. Restoration work is in progress.”

Travellers faced hours-long waits, crowded terminals, and repeated rescheduling. IndiGo posted, “Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control system,” while SpiceJet advised that all departures and arrivals “might get affected.”

Air India stated, “We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience.