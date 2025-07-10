The Indian Air Force (IAF) wants more reach. Despite owning the formidable BrahMos, it’s now looking at Israel Aerospace Industries’ Air-Launched Long-Range Artillery (Air LORA) missile. This comes hot on the heels of May’s Operation Sindoor, where the Rampage missile got its first taste of combat and proved how vital stand-off range really is.**
Air LORA isn’t merely a modified weapon. It’s a quasi-ballistic, supersonic missile that can fly 400–430 kilometres and land within ten metres of its target, offering the ability to hit high-value sites deep inside enemy territory without exposing pilots or aircraft to dense air defences. According to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), *“Air LORA addresses these operational challenges with unparalleled efficiency and precision.”*
Unlike typical cruise missiles like BrahMos, LORA follows a high, depressed trajectory rather than skimming close to the ground. This lofted path makes it harder to intercept, while its fire-and-forget design lets pilots disengage the moment it’s launched. Critically, LORA can adjust its course mid-flight, maneuvering at speeds up to Mach 5, thanks to a GPS and Inertial Navigation System safeguarded by anti-jamming technology.
LORA also omits an active seeker, reducing complexity and cost without sacrificing accuracy.
Ten key facts
Despite its promise, integrating LORA into Indian fighter jets will require rigorous testing, particularly to confirm its electronic warfare resilience across India’s diverse terrain. Moreover, it must prove its value alongside indigenous systems like BrahMos or the upcoming Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile.