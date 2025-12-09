Business Today
Business News
india
After Post Malone, Shakira concert in Assam next? Here's what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says

After Post Malone, Shakira concert in Assam next? Here's what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says

Post Malone's concert in Assam's Khanapra Veterinary College ground drew thousands. Besides performing his hit compositions, Post Malone also paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September this year.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Dec 9, 2025 12:03 PM IST
After Post Malone, Shakira concert in Assam next? Here's what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma saysSarma told reporters that efforts were underway to invite the singer to boost the state's concert economy. 

After American rapper Post Malone's electrifying performance in Guwahati, global pop sensation Shakira may soon perform in the Northeastern state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Sunday that efforts were underway to invite the singer to boost the state's concert economy. 

"I am trying to invite world-famous singer Shakira to Assam as well. Our concert economy will get a new momentum, boosting tourism and showcasing the Northeast's vibrancy," he said. 



Post Malone's concert in Assam's Khanapra Veterinary College ground drew thousands. Besides performing his hit compositions, Post Malone also paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September this year.

Malone took the stage in a white T-shirt featuring a graphic of the Indian map with the Taj Mahal and the word India written below.

"To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone's having an amazing f***ing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I've come to pay some street songs," he said while interacting with the crowd. 



The Grammy-nominated artist performed his chart-topping tracks like Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles, and Sunflower.

Before the concert, he said, "For the first time ever, global music icon and Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, will be performing in Guwahati- a historic occasion which places our city firmly on the world entertainment map. My best wishes on this occasion, and I hope everyone loves Assam's hospitality (sic)."

As per the state tourism department, around 20,000 tickets were sold by Saturday, with demand surging even hours before the show. CM Sarma said that tickets were sold for as high as ₹60,000 a piece. 

Published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:03 PM IST
