After Putin-Modi meet, Russia to facilitate return of all Indians working in Russian Army: Sources

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent meeting, Russia will discharge and facilitate the return of all Indians working in the Russian Army. Prime Minister Modi raised the issue during his meeting with President Putin, newswire ANI reported citing sources.

PM Modi met Putin at the President's House in Moscow on Monday. The two heads of state had quite the bonhomie and also had a private meeting and dinner together. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine.

The Indian government is of the view that the solution to the conflict can't be found on the battleground. The government also believes that the global south and both the parties have to come together for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict via dialogue and diplomacy, sources mentioned.

Indians working in Russian Army

Several Indians, who were called to Russia with the promise of lucrative education or jobs, ended up fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine when the conflict began in February 2022.

These Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and were forced to fight with the Russian soldiers, as per reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in June said that at least 4 Indian nationals, including a 30-year-old Hyderabad resident serving with the Russian Army, were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The MEA also mentioned in April that among the Indian nationals who worked as support staff in the Russian Army, 10 have returned to India.

S Jaishankar talks tough

Days before Modi and Putin's meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raked up the issue of Indians working in the Russian Army with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a bilateral in Kazakhstan.

After his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar said, "Very clearly and strongly... several Indians have been pressed into service with the Russian Army. Only when they come back will we know the full circumstances. But whatever the circumstances are, to us it is unacceptable that Indian citizens find themselves in the army of another country in a warzone."

The foreign affairs minister further said that he told Lavrov that India and Russia have to come together and find a way to ensure that these people come back home as quickly and effectively as possible. He added that Lavrov appreciated the point and the MEA is communicating with the Russian Defence Ministry in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)