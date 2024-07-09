‘You have devoted your life to serve, people can feel it’: Russian President Putin praises PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo showered praises at the prime minister and his government. Putin, congratulating PM Modi on this third term said that it is obviously not an “accident” and that the people of the country can feel his devotion to the nation.

During a private engagement between the leaders, Putin said, “I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years…You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people…The result is obvious.”

“India firmly ranks as the world’s third-largest economy,” said Putin according to the state-run Tass news agency. “You have devoted your entire life to serving the Indian people, and they can feel it,” Putin said.

PM Modi, speaking about the recently-concluded elections, said that the people of India gave him another chance to serve the motherland. He said his only goal is the people and the country.

President Putin and PM Modi then went for a stroll around Putin’s residence, according to the news report, where Putin showed Modi around the residence and gave him a drive in an electric car. They conducted their conversations via interpreters but when they left the car and were walking to the garden they had a brief tete-a-tete, probably in English, it said.

“Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia,” said PM Modi in a social media post late at night.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. The leaders are expected to discuss the entire gamut of ties between the two countries. During his July 8-9 official visit, PM Modi is expected to discuss with President Putin India-Russia’s bilateral ties, including defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Austria after he departs from Russia, making him the first Indian prime minister in 41 years, after former prime minister Indira Gandhi to visit Vienna.

