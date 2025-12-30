'Rs 11,000 is a sham': Not paid allowance, Pakistan hockey players threaten to boycott Pro League

A pay dispute has erupted within Pakistan hockey, with senior players threatening to boycott the men's FIH Pro League second phase in February. The players have alleged that they were not paid the promised daily allowances during the team's recent tour of Argentina.

At least two members of the national men's team confirmed that a clear message has been conveyed to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF): several players will make themselves unavailable for the upcoming Pro League matches in Australia unless the financial issue is resolved in advance.

"We were assured we would be paid 30,000 rupees daily allowance for the duration of the Pro League event in Argentina earlier this month. Last week we got the daily allowances in our accounts but at the rate of just 11,000 rupees which is a sham," one player was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "If you look at the exchange rates 30,000 means around 110 dollars while 11,000 is just 40 dollars which is a huge difference to us."

Pakistan played four matches in the Pro League in Argentina earlier this month and lost all four. The team is scheduled to play another four matches in February in Australia, but the payment row has cast doubt over player availability.

Responding to the allegations, the PHF said the daily allowances paid were in line with funds released by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which financed the tour. According to the federation, the PSB follows a fixed policy of providing a daily allowance of USD 40 for athletes competing abroad.

"The PHF policy is to pay players 30,000 daily allowance, but since the PSB is funding the entire expenses of the team for the two phases of the Pro League Hockey we can’t do much in this matter," PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid said. He added that once government approval was secured, funds were released for Pakistan's participation in the Pro League, with the PSB covering air tickets, hotel accommodation, and daily allowances for players and officials.

Pakistan's presence in the Pro League itself came through an unusual route. The team earned promotion via the Hockey Nations Cup in Malaysia earlier this year. Although New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the final, they were unable to join the Pro League this season. Under tournament rules, the International Hockey Federation extended the invitation to the runners-up, Pakistan, who subsequently confirmed their participation.

(With inputs from PTI)