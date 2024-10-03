'Agenda-driven': India rejects USCIRF report as malicious and politically biased amid concerns over religious freedom violations

India strongly rebuffed the latest report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Thursday, branding it "malicious" and asserting that the commission operates with a "politically biased" agenda. The USCIRF's report claimed that religious freedom in India has significantly declined and urged that the country be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern."

In a statement addressing media inquiries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the USCIRF, stating, "Our stance on the USCIRF is well established. This organisation exhibits clear bias and pursues a political agenda." He accused the commission of "misrepresenting facts and perpetuating a distorted narrative about India," asserting that the report only serves to undermine the credibility of the USCIRF itself.

Jaiswal called on the commission to "cease its agenda-driven efforts" and advised it to redirect its focus toward addressing human rights issues within the United States.

The report, penned by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan, outlined allegations of misinformation and hate speech, purportedly fueled by government officials, that incited violence against religious minorities and targeted their places of worship. In its annual assessment, the USCIRF recommended that the U.S. Department of State designate India as a "Country of Particular Concern" due to "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom."

The USCIRF highlighted alarming trends in 2024, including killings, assaults, and lynchings carried out by vigilante groups, the arbitrary detention of religious leaders, and the demolition of homes and places of worship. The commission characterised these incidents as "particularly severe violations of religious freedom."

Historically, India has denied visas to USCIRF members, a practice that dates back to the previous Manmohan Singh administration, citing concerns over perceived interference in its internal matters.