Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli: A peek into LinkedIn's Bengaluru office where rooms are named after Indian sweets

An employee at LinkedIn India has given social media users a fascinating glimpse into the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru, where meeting rooms are uniquely named after popular Indian sweets. The videos shared by Raunak Ramteke on Instagram have quickly gone viral, showcasing the vibrant office environment.

During his office tour, Ramteke highlighted various amenities, including a grand cafeteria, gaming rooms, and spaces dedicated to music and cricket. In one of his clips, he mentioned a meeting room intentionally named ‘Gulab Jamun,’ capturing the curiosity of viewers.

On his work schedule prior to lunch, Ramteke noted that the team discussed their agenda for the upcoming days, focusing on key objectives for their trip. “We discussed the agenda for the next three days, and the leadership presented us with the key focus areas for the trip. We then proceeded for lunch where I tried to eat as healthy as possible,” he explained.

Ramteke's three-day work trip included sampling local cuisine, where he particularly enjoyed a breakfast featuring idli sambhar and an omelette. “I loved the idli sambhar. It tasted divine,” he remarked, reflecting on the culinary delights of Bengaluru.

In addition to the creatively named meeting rooms, which include ‘Kaju Katli,’ the LinkedIn office also features a “sustainable library,” encouraging employees to donate books.

Founded in 2003, LinkedIn is a leading business and employment-focused social media platform that connects professionals globally through its websites and mobile applications.

