Ahead of polls, Maharashtra declares indigenous cow 'Rajyamata-Gomata'

The Maharashtra government has granted the status of 'Rajyamata-Gomata' (state mother cow) to indigenous cow breeds, citing their cultural, agricultural, and medicinal significance. The decision was made by the state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just weeks before the assembly polls in Maharashtra.

A statement from the state's Agriculture, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries Department highlighted the importance of indigenous cows in Indian culture since the Vedic period. It noted the benefits of their milk in the human diet, and the relevance of cow dung and cow urine in Ayurveda, Panchgavya treatment, and organic farming systems.

"Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this (Rajyamata) status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at goshalas (cow shelters)," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In addition to this move, the Maharashtra Cabinet accepted the second and third reports of the Justice Shinde committee, which was established to finalise protocols for issuing Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi certificates based on historical records. This decision is seen as a step to address demands from the Maratha community seeking inclusion in the OBC category.

(With inputs from Dipesh D. Tripathi)