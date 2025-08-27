'Ahmedabad is an ideal host city': Cabinet clears submission of bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the submission of India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, approving a proposal by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The decision includes approval for signing the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) and extending the necessary guarantees from concerned ministries, departments, and authorities.

Should India's bid be successful, the Centre will also provide the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government to support hosting preparations, the Cabinet said in a press statement.

"Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture," the statement said. "Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final."

The Commonwealth Games would see participation from athletes across 72 countries, along with large contingents of coaches, technical officials, tourists, and media professionals. The event is expected to generate substantial revenue and drive local economic benefits, particularly for small and medium enterprises engaged in hospitality, tourism, and related services.

The government emphasised that hosting the event would leave a broad impact beyond sports. It would drive employment across fields such as sports science, event operations and management, logistics, broadcast media, IT, communications, public relations, and more.

"Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity,” the Cabinet said. "It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation."

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi, an event that involved over 6,000 athletes from 71 nations and territories and marked the country's most significant sporting showcase.

