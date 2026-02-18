AI Impact Summit 2026: After FIR, CCTV probe, AI founder’s devices recovered from summit venue

Nearly a day after alleging that his company’s wearable devices were stolen from inside a “high-security zone” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, a Bengaluru-based founder has confirmed that the products have been recovered.

Dhananjay Yadav, founder of NeoSapien, said on social media that the devices were traced swiftly following police action.

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“Just wanted to update everyone, our devices have been recovered. Huge thanks to Delhi Police for the super fast response and support. Truly grateful for all the messages, help, and encouragement we’ve received over the last two days, it means a lot to me,” he wrote.

Just wanted to update everyone, our devices have been recovered.



Huge thanks to Delhi Police for the super fast response and support.



Truly grateful for all the messages, help, and encouragement we’ve received over the last two days, it means a lot to me🙏. — Dhananjay Yadav (@imDhananjay) February 17, 2026

What happened at the summit

The incident unfolded on the opening day of the summit at Bharat Mandapam, where Yadav had set up his stall to showcase what he described as India’s first patented AI wearable.

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Taking to X earlier, Yadav called the episode “shocking” and wrote: “Day 1 of the AI Impact Summit turned to be a pain for us.” He added, “I came genuinely excited... it was the first time the summit was being hosted in India, and I wanted to show up personally to support the ecosystem and the government’s push.”

According to Yadav, around noon, security personnel began sanitising and cordoning off the area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit at 2 pm.

“I explained that we’re building India’s first patented AI wearable at NeoSapien and requested a chance to showcase it,” he said.

He alleged there was a “lack of co-ordination between the security itself.” While one officer permitted him to stay, another group later asked him and his team to vacate immediately.

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“I asked: ‘Should we take our wearables?’ They said, others are leaving even laptops behind, security will take care. Trusting them, I left,” he wrote, adding that the gates were closed from 12 pm to 6 pm — “much, much longer than expected.”

When they were allowed to return, the devices were missing.

“Later we found out that our wearables were stolen,” he wrote. “Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone. If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing.”

FIR, investigation and recovery

Following the complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the venue. The stolen goods were recovered within a little over 24 hours.

The episode occurred amid heavy footfall at the summit, which drew more than 70,000 attendees on its opening day.