Who is John Arokiasamy, the strategist who steered Vijay to a resounding win in Tamil Nadu?

When the votes were counted, and Thalapathy Vijay's political debut turned into a tsunami, jubilant crowds and his fans flooded the streets of Tamil Nadu. Behind Thalapathy's stunning electoral victory stands a man most voters have never heard of — John Arokiasamy. Vijay's electoral sweep has made him one of the most influential election strategists in South Indian politics. Politics in Tamil Nadu has always been theatre, but behind every great performance is a director. This time, that director was Arokiasamy — and this is his story.

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About John Arokiasamy

He is a seasoned political strategist and communications professional, now widely known as the Chanakya behind Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). A native of Andhra Pradesh, Arokiasamy is the founder and head of JPACPersona, a political consultancy which specialises in leadership-centric perception management.

He is often described as a quiet strategist who avoids the limelight and is highly structured in his approach.

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He is highly educated in literature and management, with a Master's in English Literature from St Joseph's College, Trichy and an MBA from Loyola College (LIBA), Chennai. Before his foray into politics, he spent nearly 2 decades in corporate communications and public relations.

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He worked as a manager at Perfect Relations and later served as the Director and COO of Good Relations India for 12 years. Arokiasamy transitioned into independent consultancy in 2017 with Persona Leadership Advisory before establishing JPACPersona.

How Arokiasamy steered Vijay towards 'vijaypath' in Tamil Nadu

Often hailed as Vijay's Chanakya, John Arokiasamy translated Vijay's mass-hero persona in films into a structured, emotionally resonant political identity.

Vijay's fan base into a disciplined political machine through his firm JPACPersona. This entailed setting up a 24*7 Chennai war room, conducting tech-driven voter outreach using a dedicated app and managing around 70,000 booth agents.

He was instrumental in shaping TVK's strategy of framing the DMK as "the political enemy" and the BJP as the "ideological enemy", an electoral arithmetic that effectively appealed to Dravidian-aligned voters.

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Drawing from this, he positioned TVK as the only credible alternative to the Dravidian parties, presenting the opposition and NDA ally AIADMK as "ineffective" and not having the fire to defeat the DMK.

Other notable campaigns

Before Vijay, Arokiasamy advised a diverse range of leaders and parties across the country. In 2016, he was the brain behind the famous campaign Maatrum Munnetram Anbumani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)'s Anbumani Ramadoss, which is cited for its modern branding.

In 2018, he collaborated with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's advisory team during the state elections.

He also advised the erstwhile undivided Shiv Sena during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 Mumbai Municipal (BMC) elections. Besides this, he has also worked with Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and provided brand consultancy to AIADMK leader SP Velumani.