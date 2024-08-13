AIIMS Delhi warns resident doctors against any protests amid ongoing nationwide strike

AIIMS Delhi has issued a stern warning to its resident doctors engaged in protests, stating that any demonstrations on or near the hospital campus would breach High Court directives and could result in contempt of court charges.

The warning comes in the wake of the Delhi AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) launching an indefinite strike on Monday, halting all elective and non-essential services, including outpatient departments (OPDs) and ward operations. This action is a response to the tragic allegations of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

In an official announcement, the AIIMS administration instructed all department heads and centre chiefs to monitor and report the attendance of resident doctors daily by 3 PM. An Office Memorandum was circulated, emphasising the importance of adhering to the Code of Conduct as specified by a High Court Division Bench in 2002, which prohibits strikes and demonstrations within the institution.

The memorandum warns that any breach of these orders by individuals or groups, including residents, associations, or unions, may lead to disciplinary actions and potential contempt of court charges. It reiterated a 2011 High Court ruling underscoring the necessity of maintaining operational stability at AIIMS.

The order states, “It is obligatory on the part of the authorities of AIIMS to ensure no employee engages in strikes, protests, or demonstrations.”

The Code of Conduct further stipulates that no member of staff or faculty shall cease academic activities, disrupt work, or facilitate such disruptions. Conduct such as the use of loudspeakers, chanting slogans, or conducting demonstrations within campus grounds is expressly forbidden. The memorandum specifies that any trade union activities must take place outside a 500-meter radius from the institute's boundaries, with strict measures against any interference in official duties.

AIIMS reminded staff of a Supreme Court judgment in Surjeet Singh Vs. Punjab and Others, which reinforced that the right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution includes the right to receive medical treatment without obstruction.

As protests continue, the health and functioning of the institute remain paramount, with the administration seeking to uphold peace and operational integrity. The troubling context behind the protests stems from a distressing incident involving the discovery of a doctor’s body, reportedly raped and murdered within a seminar hall at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital last Friday. A civic volunteer has since been arrested in connection with the case.

