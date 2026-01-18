Entrepreneur and author Rashmi Samant on Sunday accused IndiGo of refusing to rebook her after a delayed flight caused her to miss a connection, even as Air India operated the same route on schedule.

Samant said she reported for her booked IXE–BLR–CJB journey—made three months in advance—only to be informed that the IXE–BLR leg was delayed due to fog, even as Air India operated the same sector on schedule.

"Another IndiGo disaster. Showed up for my IXE–BLR–CJB connection (booked 3 months ago) only to be told IXE–BLR is delayed due to Indigo's 'fog''- while Air India already flew the same route," she wrote on X.

According to Samant, the airline acknowledged that the delay would cause her to miss her connection but declined to rebook her on any alternate flight the same day. "IndiGo admits I'll miss my connection but refuses to put me on any alternate flight to my destination today because 'everything is full.' Apparently that's my problem," she said.

Another @IndiGo6E disaster.

Showed up for my IXE–BLR–CJB connection (booked 3 months ago) only to be told IXE–BLR is delayed due to Indigo’s “fog” — while Air India already flew the same route.



IndiGo admits I’ll miss my connection but refuses to put me on any alternate flight… — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) January 18, 2026

She alleged that the only option offered was a cancellation and refund, leaving her to arrange travel on another airline at short notice and at her own expense. "Their solution? Cancel my ticket and rebook Air India myself — no help with last-minute fares, just a refund of the peanuts I paid," the author wrote.

As a result, she said she rerouted herself via Kochi and undertook a long road journey to Coimbatore, a disruption she said nearly forced her to abandon professional commitments. "Now I'm en-route to Kochi with a long drive to Coimbatore (that I have to fund & have arranged). This airline actually made me consider abandoning work I’ve been grinding on for months. Zero consequences breeds arrogance, and IndiGo is the textbook case," she said, tagging the civil aviation ministry and the minister.

In a postscript, Samant said she had already stopped booking the airline following an earlier controversy, adding that this ticket had been booked before that episode.

Responding to the complaint, IndiGo said the delay was weather-related and that its ground teams had provided assistance. "The flight delay was due to anticipated adverse weather conditions, which impacted your onward connection. Please be assured that our airport teams extended every possible support and assisted you with the best available alternative at the time, and we appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline said.

Samant, however, rejected the response, saying it failed to address the substance of her complaint. "Don't even bother with the PR on Twitter. You have made it abundantly clear that you think of the Indian people as cattle class."