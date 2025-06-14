Air India crash: Airline shares big update on its Dreamliner 787 fleet, says possible delays on long-haul routes

In the wake of the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad, aviation authorities have turned their focus to safety checks, and Air India is complying — swiftly. The airline has begun a comprehensive inspection of its Boeing 787 fleet, following a directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 13. The move comes amid a broader investigation into the crash and forms part of India’s intensified scrutiny of aircraft safety protocols.

In a statement posted on X (formally Twitter), Air India said, “Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator.”

The airline also acknowledged possible delays, especially on long-haul routes to airports with curfews. “Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays. They are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. For customers affected by this disruption, refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are being offered to those who opt for it,” the post added.

The DGCA's order, effective from June 15, mandates immediate inspections of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft with Genx engines. These include checks on fuel parameter systems, cabin air diagnostics, electronic engine controls, fuel-driven actuators, hydraulic systems, and take-off parameters. Additionally, flight control inspections are to be included in transit checks, and power assurance tests must be completed within two weeks.

The regulator also ordered Air India to report any recurring technical issues found over the past 15 days on the 787 fleet. All inspection findings must be submitted to the DGCA.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in his first public address after the horrific crash, confirming that the black box is being decoded and multiple investigations are underway. “We have very strict safety standards in the country. When the incident happened, we also felt that there is a need to do an extended surveillance into the Boeing 787 Series. DGCA has also given an order to do the extended surveillance for the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done,” he said on June 14.