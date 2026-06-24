Air India flight briefly entered Pakistani airspace during Amritsar approach, DGCA probes incident

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace during its landing approach on June 22 after being instructed to hold due to operational constraints at Amritsar airport, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The incident involved Air India flight AI479, operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft (registration VT-PPV). The aircraft was approaching Amritsar when air traffic control directed it to remain in a holding pattern because a runway inspection was underway following a bird-strike incident.

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According to the DGCA, after the aircraft commenced its approach, it briefly crossed into Pakistani airspace during radar vectoring. The regulator clarified that the airspace infringement was coordinated with Pakistani air traffic control (ATC) authorities and did not pose any immediate safety concern.

Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft marginally crossed the international border near Attari and remained inside Pakistani airspace for less than two minutes before returning to Indian airspace.

Sources familiar with the matter told India Today that congestion at Amritsar airport contributed to the situation. Several aircraft were reportedly asked to hold before landing, leading AI479 to execute a standard go-around procedure during its approach. During this manoeuvre, the aircraft inadvertently entered Pakistani airspace before returning to its designated flight path.

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As congestion persisted, the crew decided to divert the flight to its alternate airport, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, refuelled, and later resumed its journey to Amritsar the same evening.

Confirming the development, Air India said the crew had "marginally infringed" Pakistani airspace while carrying out a routine go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport. The airline added that it has informed the aviation regulator and initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

"The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on June 22 had marginally infringed into Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," Air India said in a statement.

The DGCA said it has been fully briefed on the matter and has taken interim action against the concerned air traffic controller at Amritsar as well as the operating crew for failing to report the incident.

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The episode comes amid heightened attention on flight operations near the India-Pakistan border. Earlier this month, on June 12, a Fly Jinnah flight travelling from Lahore to Dubai briefly entered Indian airspace over Punjab while deviating from its route to avoid adverse weather conditions. That aircraft subsequently returned to Pakistani airspace, and authorities said the deviation did not pose a security risk.