Gold falls to 12-week low; Robert Kiyosaki says he is waiting to buy more

Gold and silver prices fell to their lowest levels in nearly three months on Wednesday, June 24, as investors moved towards the US dollar amid easing geopolitical tensions and expectations that US interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The sharp correction in precious metals also prompted a reaction from bestselling personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki, who said he sees the decline as a buying opportunity.

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In a post on X, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author wrote: "Great News: Gold dropping in price. Waiting for turn on technical charts. Then I will buy more."

Kiyosaki has consistently advocated investing in gold, silver and Bitcoin, arguing that hard assets offer protection against inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. His latest remarks indicate that he remains bullish on gold despite the recent weakness in prices.

Great News: Gold dropping in price.

Waiting for turn on technical charts.



Then I will buy more. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 23, 2026

Gold and silver hit 12-week lows

Data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed that gold prices came under significant selling pressure during Wednesday's trading session.

Gold futures declined by ₹2,415 per 10 grams, or around 1.6%, to an intraday low of ₹1,44,114 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of ₹1,46,529.

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Silver prices also witnessed a sharp decline. The white metal fell by ₹4,176 per kilogram, or nearly 1.8%, to an intraday low of ₹2,21,658 per kg from the previous close of ₹2,25,834.

Exchange data showed that both precious metals touched their lowest levels since March 26, 2026, marking a 12-week low in active trading.

The decline comes after a remarkable rally that saw gold cross the $5,000-an-ounce mark and silver rise above $100 an ounce earlier this year. However, the momentum that drove the surge has weakened considerably over recent months.

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Why are gold and silver under pressure?

Analysts attribute the recent weakness in precious metals to a combination of factors, including a stronger US dollar, easing geopolitical risks and changing expectations around US monetary policy.

The US Dollar Index recently touched a one-year high, increasing the cost of gold and silver for buyers using other currencies. Since precious metals are typically priced in dollars, a stronger greenback often reduces global demand and puts downward pressure on prices.

At the same time, safe-haven demand has moderated following signs of stabilisation in West Asia. Investors have become more optimistic after progress toward a peace agreement involving the United States and Iran, reducing the urgency to hold defensive assets such as gold.

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Another major factor is the outlook for US interest rates. Markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve could keep rates elevated for longer. Higher rates tend to make interest-bearing assets such as government bonds more attractive relative to gold and silver, which do not generate income.

Kiyosaki stays bullish despite correction

Despite the recent downturn, Kiyosaki's comments suggest he remains confident about the long-term outlook for gold. Rather than being concerned by lower prices, he appears to be waiting for technical indicators to signal a favourable entry point before increasing his holdings.

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His view aligns with a broader section of market participants who continue to see precious metals as an important hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Gold and silver prices are falling.



Q: Am I buying or selling?



A: One mistake I have made (and I’ve made many) is letting price determine reasons to buy or sell any asset.



I have learned to understand the “context” or the environment the asset is in….not the price.



For… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 20, 2026

While gold and silver may remain volatile in the near term, analysts say future price movements will largely depend on Federal Reserve policy decisions, the direction of the US dollar and developments in global geopolitics. For investors such as Kiyosaki, the current pullback appears less like a warning sign and more like an opportunity to accumulate additional exposure to precious metals.

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