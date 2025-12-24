Air India on Wednesday announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Rome, marking a return to the Italian capital after nearly six years. The airline's services to Rome had remained suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from 25 March 2026, Air India will operate four flights a week between Delhi and Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (Fiumicino).

The Delhi-Rome service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Air India will use its Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class, the airline said in a statement.

"Connecting India to more of the world remains one of our top priorities," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India. "India and Italy share deep-rooted commonalities in culture, business and trade, which makes Rome a natural addition to Air India's expanding network. This non-stop service not only augments direct connectivity between the two capital cities but also offers travelers from Italy greater choice and seamless onward connections via our Delhi hub to vibrant destinations across the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia."

Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma, added, "The resumption of Air India’s services to Rome, with direct flights to Delhi, marks a strategically important development that reinforces expectations of continued growth in long-haul markets in 2026. This new service addresses growing demand across key traffic segments, further strengthening economic and cultural ties between Italy and India and broadening opportunities for exchange between the two countries."

Italy is one of India's largest trading partners in Europe, and passenger traffic between the two countries continues to rise, bolstered by a large Indian community in Italy and increasing interest among Indian travelers in Italian art, history, cuisine, and experiences.

The new Delhi-Rome flights will also offer convenient connections through Delhi to cities like Bangkok, Colombo, Ho Chi Minh City, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Phuket, and Singapore. With the addition of Rome, Air India now serves eight points in mainland Europe and three destinations in the United Kingdom.

Air India also released the flight schedule for Delhi-Rome flights. Flight AI123 will depart Delhi at 13:15 hrs and arrived in Rome at 18:00 hrs between 25 and 27 March. The return flight, AI122, will depart Rome at 19:50 hrs, arriving in Delhi at 09:00 hrs the following day.

From 29 March 2026 onwards, AI123 will depart Delhi at 13:15 hrs but will reach Rome slightly later at 18:55 hrs. The return flight, AI122, will depart from Rome at 20:50 hrs, maintaining the 09:00 hrs arrival time in Delhi the next day.