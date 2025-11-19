Air pollution crisis: Supreme Court directs Delhi, Punjab, 2 other states to provide allowance to workers affected by GRAP-3 shutdown

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to provide a subsistence allowance to construction workers who have been out of work since GRAP-III was enforced.

Hearing the ongoing air pollution matter, a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai also asked the four states to intensify preventive steps, ensure regular reviews and confirmed that issues related to air quality must now be listed before the court every month.

Advertisement

“We find that any proactive action aimed at reducing air pollution levels is welcome. However, authorities taking such decisions should consider all factors and take care of all stakeholders involved,” the bench was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

GRAP Stage III was implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 11 as air quality deteriorated sharply. The measures include a ban on most non-essential construction activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, suspension of classes up to Class 5 with hybrid or online learning, curbs on industries running on non-clean fuel and a ban on non-emergency diesel generator sets. These steps are aimed at reducing emissions from construction, vehicular movement and industrial operations.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had sought details on the equipment being used in Delhi to measure the Air Quality Index. The bench directed, “Let GNCTD file an affidavit explaining the nature of equipment being used and their efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it the day after tomorrow.”

During the hearing, senior advocate and amicus curiae Aparajita Singh told the court that reports suggested water sprinkling around pollution monitoring stations in Delhi to influence AQI readings. She placed news reports about the practice on record.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, replied that water was being sprinkled across the city as a pollution-control measure and added, “Political parties are spreading such videos.”

On the issue of farm fires, Singh told the court that instances of stubble burning were being undercounted and said farmers should be given equipment to safely dispose of crop residue.

Advertisement

The bench instructed the Centre to work on a long-term solution and directed the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to ensure that the CAQM’s November 13 directions on preventing stubble burning are fully implemented.

One of the petitioners, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, told the court that air pollution levels were worse this year and suggested stopping construction activities altogether in the capital. The bench declined the request, saying, “The restriction to be imposed on activities in Delhi in a graded manner, taking into consideration AQI standards, has been finalised by experts in the field based on scientific data. We do not possess the expertise to deal with the same. We are, therefore, not inclined to act on the submission of Sankaranarayanan that all activities be stopped in Delhi. A large chunk of the population depends on the various activities for their livelihood in the capital.”