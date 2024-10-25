Air pollution: Health ministry urges public to reduce outdoor activities, avoid congested areas, use public transport

The Health Ministry on October 25 urged all states to bolster their readiness and enhance capacity of healthcare workforce to address spike in air pollution across cities, particularly with the festival season and winter approaching.

The Union Health Ministry also advised the public to utilise public transport and steer clear of heavily congested areas.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel recommended discouraging stubble and waste burning. He urged increased awareness about minimising firecracker use during festivities, promoting public transportation, reducing reliance on diesel generators, and limiting smoking.

“People should be encouraged to reduce their exposure to polluted air by checking air quality indices via government mobile apps before going outdoors, avoiding crowded areas, and using cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating, and lighting,” Goel stated in his letter to the states and UTs.

He noted that air pollution has become a significant health concern, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several states/UTs falling into moderate to poor categories. This situation may worsen with the upcoming festive season and winter.

Long-term exposure to air pollution contributes to acute health issues and worsens chronic conditions related to the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems. It can also lead to increased premature mortality, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as well as those in high-risk occupations like traffic police and municipal workers.

Goel urged state health departments and healthcare facilities to improve their preparedness by intensifying public awareness campaigns, using targeted messaging in regional languages, enhancing the healthcare workforce capacity, and increasing participation in surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases as part of the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health.

Outdoor activities, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, should be limited, the letter added. Individuals experiencing worsening symptoms or discomfort due to poor air quality should seek medical attention promptly.

Delhi’s air quality concerns

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 25 announced the implementation of drone surveillance across all 13 pollution hotspots in the city, where AQI levels often exceed normal limits.

During a visit to the Wazirpur industrial area, one of the hotspots, Rai emphasized that the AAP government is working tirelessly to combat pollution.

The air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement on October 24 due to increased wind speeds that helped disperse pollutants, although the AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 PM was 306, down from 364 the previous day. However, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that pollution levels in Delhi were the highest in the country.

Among 241 cities, only Delhi fell into the ‘very poor’ category that day, while neighboring areas such as Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Greater Noida recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category.

Air quality is classified into four stages:

Stage I: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300)

Stage II: ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400)

Stage III: ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450)

Stage IV: ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI above 450)

Meanwhile, the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi, banning the use of coal and firewood — including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries — as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services).