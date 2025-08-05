Ajit Doval to visit Russia amid Trump's tariff threat; Here's what is on the agenda

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is set to travel to Russia this week for a pre-scheduled visit that has gained new geopolitical weight following US President Donald Trump's renewed attack on India's energy imports from Moscow and his threat of steep new tariffs.

Doval will hold bilateral discussions with his Russian counterpart on regional and global security cooperation, sources told India Today. He is expected to press for faster delivery of the remaining S-400 air defence systems and review new defence procurements in the pipeline.

Advertisement

The timing of the visit is being seen as a reaffirmation of India's strategic priorities and a signal that New Delhi will continue to defend its energy and security ties with Moscow despite mounting pressure from Washington.

The development comes just a day after Trump accused India of profiting from the war in Ukraine by buying and reselling Russian oil. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said on Monday.

"They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA."

Advertisement

The US president, who has already signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 7, had earlier remarked that India and Russia can take their "dead economies down together." India responded sharply, calling itself the world's fastest-growing major economy.

In a formal statement, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected what it called "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of India, citing continued Russian trade by the very countries criticising New Delhi. "It is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the statement said.

According to government data, the European Union's bilateral trade with Russia reached €67.5 billion in goods in 2024, with services adding another €17.2 billion in 2023. LNG imports alone hit a record 16.5 million tonnes last year. In comparison, the MEA said, India's oil purchases from Russia - now its largest energy supplier - are intended to "ensure predictable and affordable energy costs" for domestic consumers.

Advertisement

The US too, the MEA noted, continues to import uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia. "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the ministry said.