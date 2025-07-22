Akali Dal-BJP to join hands again? Alliance buzz returns in Punjab; here's what we know

Talk of a possible political realignment between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again gaining traction in Punjab. The speculation has been fuelled by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar's recent statement suggesting that reviving ties with SAD was "the need of the hour."

Advertisement

The two parties parted ways in 2020, when SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the now-repealed farm laws. The split came after months of protest from Punjab's farming community, with SAD publicly criticising the central government's handling of the issue and accusing it of ignoring farmers' concerns.

In an interview with The Tribune, Jakhar on Sunday said the BJP-SAD alliance had historically been driven by the larger interest of Punjab. "In 1996, the BJP, a national party, accepted being secondary to the Akali Dal in the larger interest of Punjab which was emerging from the dark days of terrorism," he said.

Jakhar pointed out that the BJP's growth in the state remained restricted to 23 Assembly seats and urban areas while the Akalis expanded their base in rural Punjab, but the party "continued to give prime importance to Punjab's interest over self."

Advertisement

The Punjab BJP chief argued that this history has not been appreciated enough. "Today we again see forces inimical to Punjab resurfacing. So the BJP and Akalis must eschew political differences for Punjab's sake," he said, adding that while the Akalis are no longer the force they once were, the alliance could still serve a "social cause."

The Indian Express reported that Daljeet Singh Cheema, a former minister and senior leader in the Sukhbir-led SAD, said Jakhar's statement reflects public sentiment. "We too sense this sentiment - rural and urban Punjab both desire a stable and secular government. However, whether or not an alliance is formed will be decided on the party platform after evaluating many factors."

On Tuesday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused both the BJP and SAD of being "desperate" to return to power. He said that while the SAD leadership has tried to deny reports of an alliance, BJP leaders continue to indicate otherwise.

Advertisement

Cheema also criticised the past record of the SAD-BJP coalition, alleging that the alliance was responsible for the drug crisis in Punjab, the rise in gangster-related crime, and the fallout of the controversial farm laws. He claimed the two parties had "deliberately pushed drugs into Punjab to ruin an entire generation" and accused them of "conspiring to destroy the future of the state's youth."

On the farm laws, Cheema recalled how widespread protests forced the SAD to sever ties with the BJP. He questioned the current effort to rebuild ties, saying it was "shameless" for either party to consider reuniting after the political fallout of 2020. He also invoked the 2015 sacrilege incidents, which took place during the SAD-BJP government, saying the people of Punjab had not forgotten the "pain" of that period.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, held after the Akali Dal walked out of NDA, the BJP went solo but could win just 2 out of 117 seats. This was a significant drop from its earlier performance as part of the SAD-BJP alliance. The BJP primarily retained a limited urban presence, while the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections with 92 seats, forming a clear majority government.