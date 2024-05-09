scorecardresearch
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know State-wise 'Muhurat' time for buying gold, best time, significance; All you need to know

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is being celebrated on May 10 this year. Check out the auspicious hours for buying gold and silver per city, along with the shubh muhurat.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an Indian festival that occurs on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. The name 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing', and it is thought that purchasing gold at this festival will ensure unending wealth.

What is the Best Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2024?

Gold holds significance in Indian culture as a symbol of wealth and purity. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring blessings and symbolise boundless prosperity. The optimal time for buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya in 2024 is from May 10, 2024, at 05:33 AM to May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024?

The Tritiya Tithi commences on May 10, 2024, at 04:17 AM and concludes on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is scheduled from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

Check Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat in Your City

- Pune: 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM
- New Delhi: 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM
- Chennai: 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM
- Jaipur: 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM
- Hyderabad: 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM
- Gurgaon: 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM
- Chandigarh: 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM
- Kolkata: 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM
- Mumbai: 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM
- Bengaluru: 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM
- Ahmedabad: 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM
- Noida: 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Akshaya Tritiya signifies perpetual prosperity and abundance. This auspicious day is associated with everlasting success and good fortune. The term 'Akshaya' represents eternal blessings, while 'Tritiya' marks the third day of the bright fortnight. It is a time for new beginnings, whether starting a business, a new job, or engaging in religious practices. 

Published on: May 09, 2024, 6:24 PM IST
