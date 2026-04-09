Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date, time; check the best time to buy gold 

Akshaya Tritiya 2026, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, is just around the corner. On Sunday, April 19th, people across India will celebrate this festival, considered an ideal time for new beginnings, buying gold, and making significant investments. This year, the Tritiya Tithi falls on the third lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month, marking a day of prosperity and good fortune.

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Key timings for Akshaya Tritiya 2026

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 10:49 AM on April 19 and end at 07:27 AM on April 20. The Udaya Tithi falls on April 19, which means that Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on this date.

Gold buying muhurat: When to buy

Akshaya Tritiya is widely regarded as the best time for buying gold, a symbol of wealth and prosperity. To ensure your purchase aligns with the most auspicious times, there are several "muhurats" (auspicious time slots) for buying gold throughout the day and night.

Puja Muhurat : 10:49 AM – 12:21 PM (1 hour 32 minutes)

Gold Buying Muhurat: 10:49 AM (April 19) – 05:52 AM (April 20) Advertisement

Auspicious time slots for gold purchases:

Morning (Chara, Labha, Amrita) : 10:49 AM – 12:21 PM

Afternoon (Shubha) : 01:58 PM – 03:35 PM

Evening (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) : 06:50 PM – 10:58 PM

Night (Labha) : 01:43 AM – 03:06 AM (April 20)

Early Morning (Shubha): 04:29 AM – 05:52 AM (April 20)

These time slots offer multiple opportunities for individuals to make their purchases based on the most auspicious moments of the day.

Why buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Known as Akha Teej in some parts of India, this day is linked with prosperity and good fortune. The word “Akshaya” translates to “never diminishing,” symbolising eternal wealth. Gold, as a symbol of purity, wealth, and security, has long been associated with Akshaya Tritiya. Many believe that making purchases or investments on this day will bring prosperity that multiplies over time.

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In addition to gold, Akshaya Tritiya is an ideal time to initiate business ventures, buy property, or make significant life investments, with the belief that these actions will lead to long-term success and stability.