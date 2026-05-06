Superstar-turned-politician Vijay wants to run Tamil Nadu as its Jana Nayagan. But can Tamil Nadu afford Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s promises? His manifesto reads like a wish list: free electricity, loan waivers, monthly cash for women, and job schemes for the young. Sounds great in campaign speeches, but add it all up, and you're looking at a bill of more than ₹1 lakh crore for the exchequer.

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Tamil Nadu, a state already carrying a significant debt burden, may struggle to honour even a fraction of these pledges without serious economic consequences. A deep dive into the numbers, the promises, and the political reality behind India's most-watched state election debut.

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Here's how much Vijay's poll promises could cost Tamil Nadu

In his manifesto, Thalapathy Vijay promised direct benefit transfers to 1.57 crore women, amounting to ₹2,500 per month. This could cost the Tamil Nadu government ₹47,100 crore annually, The Indian Express reported.

He promised to provide farmer income support worth ₹15,000 per year to 79.4 lakh landholding farmers at a cost of ₹11,910 crore to the exchequer. He also promised to provide 6 LPG cylinders to 1.85 crore households free of cost, at a cost of ₹9,990 crore per year to the exchequer.

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He also promised labourer support worth ₹10,000 per year to 96 lakh farm labourers at an annual cost of ₹9,600 crore to the state government.

Besides this, he promised to provide mother/guardian school grant worth ₹15,000 per year to 56.25 lakh beneficiaries in government schools, costing the state government ₹8,438 crore annually.

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The TVK's manifesto mentions a youth internship stipend for 5 lakh youngsters, of which graduates will get ₹10,000 per month, and ITI/diploma holders will get ₹8,000 per month. This is expected to cost the Tamil Nadu government ₹5,400 crore on an annual basis.

Vijay's manifesto also mentions an unemployment grant of ₹4,000 per month for 10 lakh people, costing the exchequer ₹4,800 crore annually. He promised a health-insurance top-up to 1.5 crore families, taking the total premium from ₹849 to ₹1,698.

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Furthermore, he promised financial support worth ₹27,000 per year to 2.02 lakh families involved in fishing at a cost of ₹545 crore to the state exchequer.

To put it into perspective, the new government's poll promises would cost around ₹1 lakh crore to the state, a spike of over 52% from the ₹65,000 crore spent by the MK Stalin-led DMK government on welfare schemes and subsidies in 2025-26.

Tamil Nadu's revenue receipts for Budget 2025-26 stand at ₹3.31 lakh crore, with TVK's proposed welfare spending comprising 29.8% of revenue receipts compared to DMK's 19.7%.