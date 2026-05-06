KPI Green Energy shares zoom over 11% today — Here is why

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Wednesday's trade, jumping 11.25 per cent to hit a high of Rs 507.15. The price action was accompanied by heavy trading volumes, with around 5.03 lakh shares last seen changing hands on BSE -- significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 62,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 24.55 crore, taking the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 9,629.26 crore.

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The strong rally came after the company announced its fourth quarter results for FY26. KPI Green Energy said its profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 155 crore, marking a 46 per cent increase from Rs 104 crore in the corresponding period last year, underscoring its focus on profitable and sustainable growth.

Total revenue came in at Rs 810 crore, up 40 per cent from Rs 578 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by strong execution momentum across renewable energy projects and higher contribution from key business verticals.

At the operating level, EBITDA surged to Rs 305 crore in Q4 FY26, registering an 80 per cent jump from Rs 169 crore in the year-ago quarter. The growth was supported by improved scale of operations, better operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

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Alongside the earnings announcement, the company's board also recommended dividends. "Recommended Final Dividend of Re. 0.25/- per equity share and Special Dividend of Re. 0.15/- per equity share for Successful Energization of 1 GW IPP Project, totaling to a dividend of Re. 0.40/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," it stated.

From a technical standpoint, the counter is trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 70.91. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

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KPI Green trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) of 27.31/20.99 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.25. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 17.83/23.21 and a return on equity (RoE) of 19.21. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, reflecting relatively high volatility.