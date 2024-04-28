Alakh Pandey of Physics Wallah asks Indian students in US to return, contribute to country

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, urged Indian students in the US to come back and contribute to the country's development.

In a post on Instagram, which is now viral, Pandey shared photos from his recent visit to prestigious education institutes such as Harvard University, Stanford University and the University of California as a speaker.

He shared a string of photos while posing with professors and students and also wrote in Hindi, “Jai Hind. I was invited as a speaker at Harvard University, Stanford University and University of California as a speaker. There, I motivated Indian students to come back to the country.”

He also urged students to contribute towards India’s development either directly or directly. “Yes, our country has a lot of flaws but no country is perfect. The youth of the nation should work towards making it better,” he added.

The now viral post has got reactions from his fans and followers, who hailed him for the gesture.

“Should we bow? Yes, he is the real king,” one user wrote.

"Idol for a reason," another user remarked. "That's how success looks like," wrote another.

Indian edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has fired about 120 employees after a performance review in November last year. This is the first reported instance of layoffs at the company that has been one of the only profitable edtech firm in India.

The company issued a statement noting that the layoffs were a part of the performance review cycle and not a cost cutting measure.

Satish Khengre, Chief Human Resources Officer at PhysicsWallah said in a statement, "At PW, we regularly assess performance through mid-term and end-term cycles. For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 percent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concerns—may be asked to transition.”

The CHRO also noted that the company plans to hire an additional 1,100 employees in the next two quarters.