All 22 Indian crew safe after ship crashes into Baltimore Bridge

All 22 crew members aboard the container ship involved in the Key Bridge collision in Baltimore are reported to be Indian nationals, according to the charter management entity. Fortunately, they are all safe and accounted for, including the two pilots. There have been no injuries reported, and no pollution has been detected, stated the charter manager, Synergy Marine Group.

During the early hours of Tuesday, Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when a container ship collided with the four-lane structure, causing cars to fall into the river below. As of now, two individuals have been rescued, but local authorities have expressed concerns as they believe seven others may still be missing. Search efforts are underway across a "large area" to locate them.

One of the rescued individuals is reportedly in "very serious condition," according to the police. The 948-foot container vessel, Dali, collided with a section of the bridge, causing multiple cars to plunge into the water and sparking concerns of numerous casualties. The incident occurred as the Dali was navigating the Patapsco River, heading from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, resulting in significant damage to the steel structure of the bridge.

The Singapore-flagged ship involved in the incident is owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been labeled as a 'mass-casualty incident' by the Baltimore City Fire Department, with reports indicating that multiple vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River below. This four-lane steel bridge serves as a crucial link to the Port of Baltimore and spans the Patapsco River. It is also the busiest port in the United States for car shipments.