'All 3 operational runways handling flights': DGCA denies claim that only 1 runway is functioning at Delhi Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has denied the claim that only one of four runways was operational at the Delhi Airport on Sunday morning due to zero visibility caused by dense fog. The aviation regulator said that the claim was "not correct". "All three Operational Runways at Delhi Airport including a CAT-III runway were handling flight operations as per their capabilities yesterday, however, with reduced capacity due to intense fog," it said in a tweet.

This is not correct. All three Operational Runways at Delhi Airport including a CAT III runway were handling flight operations as per their capabilities yesterday, however, with reduced capacity due to intense fog. https://t.co/5h5vRVVFHV — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 15, 2024

On Sunday, dining app EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra claimed that only one runway was operational at the Delhi Airport despite having four runways. He said even the operational runway did not have CAT-3, so it could not operate in fog. He said the main runway with CAT-3, which allows landing in close to zero visibility, was under maintenance since December 15.

Headline : The mess at Delhi airport with a sleeping @DGCAIndia and @JM_Scindia



Delhi airport has 4 runways, guess how many are operational ? One. Yes. And guess what, the operational runway does not have CAT 3, so cannot operate in fog. No flights took off for 5 hours. Why?1/4 pic.twitter.com/XEUs1uaRUB — Kapil Chopra (@KapilChopra72) January 14, 2024

Chopra suggested that fog conditions occur in December and January. So the authorities, he suggested, could have done better "with basic common sense and planning". "Harms our image as a country and what about people who were going for an emergency. Someone needs to haul these guys up for wasting public time, pollution, and inconvenience. Chaos due to a sleeping ministry," he said.

The aviation regulator, however, denied the claim that the CAT3 runway could not operate due to dog. It said data from 5 am to 9 am showed that the CAT 3 runway handled 30 landings and 1 take-off during the 4-hour period whereas the non-CAT 3 runway couldn't handle any flight movement and RWY 11L/29R handled 2 take-offs during the period.

Nearly 100 flights were delayed and some cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning as visibility plunged to near-zero due to dense fog conditions.

Today, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that on Sunday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM and 9 AM. "The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shutdown of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations)," he said.

The minister said that the Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway). He said the regulator would issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort because of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather. "It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period."



