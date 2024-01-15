scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'All 3 operational runways handling flights': DGCA denies claim that only 1 runway is functioning at Delhi Airport

Feedback

'All 3 operational runways handling flights': DGCA denies claim that only 1 runway is functioning at Delhi Airport

On Sunday, dining app EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra claimed that only one runway was operational at the Delhi Airport despite having four runways.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra on Sunday claimed that only one runway was operational at the Delhi Airport despite having four runways. EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra on Sunday claimed that only one runway was operational at the Delhi Airport despite having four runways.
SUMMARY
  • The DGCA denied the claim that only one runway was operational at Delhi Airport on Sunday due to dense fog
  • The regulator affirmed all three operational runways were handling flight operations, albeit with reduced capacity
  • On Sunday, nearly 100 flights were delayed and some cancelled due to near-zero visibility because of fog conditions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has denied the claim that only one of four runways was operational at the Delhi Airport on Sunday morning due to zero visibility caused by dense fog. The aviation regulator said that the claim was "not correct". "All three Operational Runways at Delhi Airport including a CAT-III runway were handling flight operations as per their capabilities yesterday, however, with reduced capacity due to intense fog," it said in a tweet.

Also read: 'No flights took off for 5 hrs': EazyDiner founder blasts DGCA for closing Delhi airport's main runway during fog season

On Sunday, dining app EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra claimed that only one runway was operational at the Delhi Airport despite having four runways. He said even the operational runway did not have CAT-3, so it could not operate in fog. He said the main runway with CAT-3, which allows landing in close to zero visibility, was under maintenance since December 15.

Chopra suggested that fog conditions occur in December and January. So the authorities, he suggested, could have done better "with basic common sense and planning". "Harms our image as a country and what about people who were going for an emergency. Someone needs to haul these guys up for wasting public time, pollution, and inconvenience. Chaos due to a sleeping ministry," he said.

The aviation regulator, however, denied the claim that the CAT3 runway could not operate due to dog. It said data from 5 am to 9 am showed that the CAT 3 runway handled 30 landings and 1 take-off during the 4-hour period whereas the non-CAT 3 runway couldn't handle any flight movement and RWY 11L/29R handled 2 take-offs during the period.

Nearly 100 flights were delayed and some cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning as visibility plunged to near-zero due to dense fog conditions.

Today, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that on Sunday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM and 9 AM. "The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shutdown of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations)," he said.

The minister said that the Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway). He said the regulator would issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort because of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather. "It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period."


 

Published on: Jan 15, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement