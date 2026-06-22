All six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at 3pm

All six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are likely to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at 3 pm on Monday, sources said. This move could deepen the crisis for Uddhav Thackeray. The six MPs are expected to formally join the Shinde camp, potentially giving the rebel group the two-thirds strength needed to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) has called a meeting of all its MLAs and MLCs at 2:30 pm on Monday at the party office, Shivalay, in Nariman Point. The meeting coincides with the first day of the Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session and is seen as an effort by Thackeray to keep his legislators united amid fears of further defections.

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Thackeray is expected to address party legislators and outline the party's strategy following the rebellion by some Lok Sabha MPs. The six MPs who skipped the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17 are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and the rebel group needs at least six to meet the two-thirds threshold.

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On Sunday, two dissident MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, publicly confirmed their decision to join the Shinde camp. Ashtikar said remarks made against him and other dissident MPs after June 18 influenced their decision to leave the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He clarified that he was not upset with Thackeray or party leader Sanjay Raut but referred to criticism directed at the dissidents.

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Ashtikar confirmed that he had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, stating he had not compromised on his ideology and had only moved from one Shiv Sena faction to another. Nimbalkar also confirmed his decision to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena after discussions with his supporters, despite efforts by the Thackeray camp to retain him. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai visited Nimbalkar's residence in Pune to convey Thackeray's message.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the success of "Operation Tiger". He said the operation was successful and the party was in good health. Fadnavis blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the crisis and said the developments showed growing confidence in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Uddhav Thackeray signalled that he would fight back. Addressing party workers in Bhandup, he said he was not demoralised and continued to lead the original Shiv Sena. He apologised to voters for fielding Sanjay Patil in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Thackeray criticised the BJP for its role in the crisis and asserted that the Shiv Sena headed by him was the only Shiv Sena. He referred to remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said there was only one Shiv Sena now, led by Shinde. Thackeray said only Bal Thackeray could be Shiv Sena pramukh and warned outsiders not to interfere.

He recalled the undivided Shiv Sena's long fight against the Congress and accused the BJP of "stealing children of others". Thackeray advised the BJP to focus on its own issues amid the rebellion.