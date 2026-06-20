'I'm willing to step down if...': Uddhav Thackeray amid Shiv Sena (UBT) defection buzz

Amid speculation of defections in Shiv Sena (UBT), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told supporters and workers in Mumbai that he was willing to step down if they no longer had faith in him. The remarks came as six Sena (UBT) MPs are speculated to split from the party and support Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, which is part of the NDA bloc.

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Addressing party workers on Shiv Sena’s 60th foundation day, he said, “I am not someone who will run away in the face of challenges, but if you don't have trust in me, I am willing to step down.” He added, “I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves,” and accused the BJP of trying to finish off his party.

Uddhav also said the country was moving towards “one party, no election”. He said Shiv Sainiks were not “disheartened” but “fired up”. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also apologised to voters over the reported defections, saying, “I apologise to electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected,” adding, “These voters voted for us in response to my appeal, Balahsaheb's name. We won these nine seats without using Modi's name.”

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The six MPs speculated to be moving away are Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav. They were absent from Friday’s event. The Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs present were Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, besides Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. During the programme, Uddhav Thackeray felicitated four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.

At the same event, Uddhav drew a contrast between the Congress and the BJP. “Half of our lives were spent in fighting the Congress, but they never tried to finish off Shiv Sena like the BJP is trying to do. That is the difference between the two parties,” he said. On the question of a merger with the Congress, he said, “As long as merging is concerned, Shiv Sena is formed for Marathi manoos. There is no question of merging it with any party.”

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Earlier in the day, Shinde also addressed party workers and attacked his opponents, saying, “Some people have been barking for the last few days. They bark in groups, but a tiger walks alone. This is Shiv Sena.” He said recent developments were only a “trailer”, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and maintained that the Mahayuti alliance remained united.